Here's everything you need to know about game scheduling, tickets, and parking through March 7-11.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament for a record 29th time.

Here's everything you need to know:

Tickets

All tickets are mobile tickets (not printed). Ticket book buyers that need assistance with accessing their tickets or transferring their tickets can access the guides below for step-by-step instructions.

Parking

Parking is $10 on Tuesday (March 7) and $25 daily Wednesday-Saturday.

Shuttle Bus Service

A public shuttle bus service to and from the Coliseum Complex will be available on Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11.

The shuttle will operate from Entry F of the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons (3121 W. Gate City Boulevard) to the ACC Hall of Champions at the Coliseum Complex.

Shuttle service is $5 per person for round-trip service. Shuttles will run continuously during the times below:

Friday - 5:30 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Saturday - 7 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

In anticipation of a high volume of traffic in the Coliseum area, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise people to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged.

GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise drivers of parking and traffic information.

Game schedule

First round - Tuesday, March 7

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Second round - Wednesday, March 8

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Championship - Saturday, March 11

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Free concerts

Downtown Greensboro will crank out two free concerts during the upcoming tournament weeks.

Downtown Greensboro, Inc presents: Tournament Town Downtown

Saturday, March 11 | 1-5 p.m.

The concert featuring ’80s tribute band The Breakfast Club will occur on Greene Street, in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in downtown Greensboro. The Breakfast Club® is the longest-running, most-recognized ’80s tribute band in the United States. Admission is free.

Tournament Town Block Party featuring Michael Ray

Saturday, March 18 | 3 p.m.

The “Tournament Town Block Party” will be held Saturday, March 18 in Hamburger Square in downtown Greensboro and feature a concert performance from multi-platinum recording artist Michael Ray. Admission is free!





