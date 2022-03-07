Army-Navy in Charlotte? It could happen in 2027

Charlotte is among several cities bidding to host the 2027 Army-Navy game, including Chicago and Dallas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is among the cities bidding to host the 2027 Army-Navy football game, WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni confirmed.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation confirmed to Carboni that the Queen City is among several others, including Orlando, Florida, vying to host the traditional game between service academies. Other cities in the mix are Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Orlando, as first reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

“Being in consideration to host the Army Navy game is exciting for Charlotte and the region,” said Danny Morrison, CSF executive director. “With the state’s military history and the city’s ability to host world-class events, we believe the Charlotte Sports Foundation has a compelling case to bring America’s Game to Charlotte.”

Game organizers are expected to tour Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium. A date for the tour has not been determined at this time.

Adding Army-Navy would be the latest major college football game in Charlotte, following the Duke's Mayo Classic, which featured Clemson and Georgia, as well as East Carolina and Appalachian State. Future games include North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central and South Carolina vs North Carolina in 2023.

Last year's Duke's Mayo Classic brought over $48 million to the Charlotte area with over $26 million in direct spending, according to the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Mecklenburg County set a single-day record for hotel bookings with 28,263 on Sept. 4.

"These numbers are just one indicator that demonstrate the amazing impact sports can have on our great city," Charlotte Sports Foundation co-chairs Andrea Smith and Johnny Harris said. "Events like the Duke's Mayo Classic games bring visitors from around the country which are vital for the success of our hospitality industry."

Army and Navy have played 122 times, with the game typically rotating among major cities in the Northeast, including New York and Philadelphia. Army has won four of the last six meetings after Navy won 14 straight from 2002 until 2015.

