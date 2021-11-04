Attorneys for former Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich are appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.
They contend school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether Rolovich should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated.
Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen sent a letter to university athletic director Pat Chun laying out their appeal of Rolovich's firing for just cause.
Rolovich applied for a religious exemption. It is unclear if Rolovich’s exemption was denied or approved but the university said they could not make accommodations for him.
Rolovich was the highest-paid employee in the state with a salary last year being $3,195,500. It is widely believed that the university will not have to pay Rolovich any money from his buy-out because his firing is believed to be with cause.
In addition to Rolovich being fired, four assistant coaches were also fired: Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber.