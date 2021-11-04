Attorneys for former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich are appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Attorneys for former Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich are appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.

They contend school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether Rolovich should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated.

Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen sent a letter to university athletic director Pat Chun laying out their appeal of Rolovich's firing for just cause.

Rolovich’s appeal claims university HR recommended approving his religious exemption, but the athletic department said it wouldn’t be able to accommodate it. pic.twitter.com/kUDITcNW5o — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 4, 2021

Rolovich applied for a religious exemption. It is unclear if Rolovich’s exemption was denied or approved but the university said they could not make accommodations for him.

Rolovich was the highest-paid employee in the state with a salary last year being $3,195,500. It is widely believed that the university will not have to pay Rolovich any money from his buy-out because his firing is believed to be with cause.