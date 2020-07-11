x
Williams scores four TDs as Tar Heels rout Duke 56-24

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Javonte Williams scored four touchdowns in the first half as North Carolina rolled past rival Duke 56-24. 

Sam Howell threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, while Michael Carter added two touchdown plays. 

It marked the second time this season that the Tar Heels responded from a three-point loss by blowing out an area rival the following week. 

With a 2-6 record and three games remaining, Duke will have a losing regular-season record.

