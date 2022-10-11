ACC Championship Game matchup could be determined this weekend

The North Carolina Tar Heels can punch their ticket to the 2022 ACC Championship Game with a victory over Wake Forest Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road Saturday with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the 2022 ACC Championship Game with a victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels can clinch the Coastal division title and a trip to face Clemson in Charlotte on Dec. 3. Led by sensational quarterback Drake Maye, the Tar Heels are 5-0 on the road this season. A win over Wake Forest would make the first time in program history that UNC won six road games in a single season. The Tar Heels are 5-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 8-0 to earn a trip to the ACC Championship Game in 2015.

Wake Forest enters the game after two straight losses at the hands of Louisville and NC State, which dropped the Demon Deacons out of the top 25. Wake's offense has 11 turnovers in those games after having just five in their previous seven games. Wake Forest is 19-3 at home since the start of the 2019 season.

UNC's defense has, to put it kindly, been friendly to opposing offenses this season. The Tar heels enter the game 122nd in total defense (457 yards per game) and 104th in scoring defense (31.0 points per game). Wide receiver A.T. Perry has been one of Wake's top weapons and enters the game off a huge performance against NC State.

