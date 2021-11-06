x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NCAA

Chandler, Tar Heels rally past No. 10 Demon Deacons 58-55

Just three points separated North Carolina from Wake Forest.
Credit: AP
Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) scores a touchdown as North Carolina defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly (9) misses the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help North Carolina rally from 18 down in the third quarter to stun 10th-ranked Wake Forest 58-55. 

It marked the Demon Deacons' first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams. Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left to make it 58-48. 

Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns while running for 78 yards and two more scores to lead Wake Forest. UNC quarterback Sam Howell accounted for three touchdowns.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease in Meck County

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.

Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina PanthersCharlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

Related Articles

In Other News

ACC kickoff returns to Uptown Charlotte