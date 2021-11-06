Chandler, Tar Heels rally past No. 10 Demon Deacons 58-55

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help North Carolina rally from 18 down in the third quarter to stun 10th-ranked Wake Forest 58-55.
It marked the Demon Deacons' first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams. Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left to make it 58-48.
Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns while running for 78 yards and two more scores to lead Wake Forest. UNC quarterback Sam Howell accounted for three touchdowns.
