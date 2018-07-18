FRISCO, Texas — West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen didn't hesitate giving his blessing to a Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Will Grier.

The Florida transfer is the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, and the Mountaineers hope will become the conference's second straight Heisman-winning quarterback following Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Holgorsen said on the final day of Big 12 media days Tuesday that he "would never approve a campaign unless I felt like a player can handle it."

Grier is the only returning QB among the top six passers in the Big 12 last season. He threw for 3,490 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season for West Virginia after sitting out a year.

🗣 Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier stole the show at yesterday's Big 12 Media Day, and we had him mic'd up! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/XKsdekCG8b — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) July 18, 2018

🎥 Quarterback Will Grier joined the FOX Sports crew this morning to discuss the upcoming season. #Big12MediaDays pic.twitter.com/RChbuuoP64 — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) July 17, 2018

Grier's season ended in the first quarter of the 11th game against Texas because of a hand injury.

Holgorsen says spring football showed the game slowing down for Grier and that he "knows that he's got a lot of good players around him and that he doesn't have to go out there and be Superman."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.