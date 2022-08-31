Aggie-Eagle Classic returns to Charlotte for 100th anniversary on Saturday

The NC A&T Aggies will take on arch-rival North Carolina Central University in Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are just about 72 hours away from the 2022 Aggie-Eagle Classic, and this year's installment is very special.

The game will be played this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The first ever Aggie-Eagle Classic dates all the way back to 1922, making this the 100th anniversary of the clash of the two largest HBCUs in North Carolina.

So, is there any better way to celebrate 100 years of history than by performing on the biggest stage North Carolina has to offer?

The Aggie-Eagle Classic will take place in Charlotte for just the fourth time ever, and this weekend's game will be the first time it's been in Charlotte since 2008.

"To play in Charlotte, in Panthers Stadium (Bank of America Stadium), in front of possibly a record crowd. Against your in-state rivalry, you can't script it much better than this," said NC A&T head coach Sam Washington.

So the scene is set, two long-time rivals, battling it out for bragging rights for the year.

Over the last four meetings, the Aggies are 4-0 against NCCU, outscoring Central 150 to 24.

Senior wide receiver, Taymon Cooke is looking to continue the Aggies' dominance against the Eagles.

"First game, you always feel good ahead of the first game, and to be playing where we're at, in that environment, it's a big stage so it's even bigger this year... we're feeling good of course, but we can't underestimate them of course but of course we know we're going to win," said Cooke.