NCCU breaks four-game losing streak to NC A&T

The Eagles and Aggies played their 100th anniversary game in Charlotte

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central University broke a four-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

NCCU beat the Aggies, 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic, which also happened to be the 100th anniversary of the Eagle-Aggie rivalry.

Richard was 20-32 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 54 yards on 13 carries with two more scores on the ground.

E.J. Hicks and Kyle Morgan each had receiving touchdowns for NCCU, and Khalil Baker had an interception.

The Eagles and Aggies will return to Charlotte in 2027 to play the game.