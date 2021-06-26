Nemechek holds off Busch in 1-2 KBM Trucks finish at Pocono

Nemechek denied Busch his third victory in five races this season

John Hunter Nemechek held off his boss Kyle Busch at Pocono Raceway and won his fifth Truck Series race of the season.

Busch pulled double duty at Pocono with a race later in the afternoon in the Cup Series.

Pocono is the site of the only NASCAR Cup doubleheader this season.

Pocono was set to run a Cup race Saturday afternoon and return Sunday with an Xfinity race and another Cup race to complete the packed race weekend.