Panthers will not train at Wofford for the first time ever

NFL tells teams to hold training camp at home facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but the Carolina Panthers as well as Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Buffalo are among those that stage training camp elsewhere.

Carolina has trained at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. since the franchise was founded in 1995.

The contract with the school ran through the summer of 2020, and plans for future training camps remain unclear as the team builds a future headquarters in Rock Hill.

The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July.