Trevor Lawrence signs 4-year, $36.8 million contract

In April, Lawrence became the first Clemson player to be chosen with the first pick in the NFL Draft after a stellar career in the Upstate where he led the Tigers to the national championship in his freshman season and was quickly projected to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The only question was which team would secure his services and after several weeks of the "Tanking For Trevor" hashtag trended in relation to the Jets, it was the 1-15 Jaguars who chose first and now their franchise quarterback has been signed several weeks before training camp begins on July 27.