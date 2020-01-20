SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers roll past Green Bay Packers 37-20 to reach the franchise's 7th Super Bowl, and will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mostly a spectator.

Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship.

The 49ers advanced to their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 326 yards but the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip following the 2010 season.

RELATED:

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship Game preview: Jimmy Garoppolo