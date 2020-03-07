Cam: It's not about money, it's about respect

Former Panthers QB responds to criticism that his contract with the Patriots is too low

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton responded Thursday to criticism that he's not being paid enough by the New England Patriots.

Newton writing on Instagram: "This is not about money for me; It's about respect."

The cash-strapped Patriots reportedly will pay Newton a base salary of $1.05 million for the 2020 season, but only $550,000 of that is guaranteed.

Newton could earn up to $7.5 million in the incentive-laden contract.

Comparatively, Newton's contract guarantees him far less than deals signed by Jameis Winston ($1.1 million guaranteed) and Andy Dalton ($3 million guaranteed).