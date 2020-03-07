Cam: It's not about money, it's about respect

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton responded Thursday to criticism that he's not being paid enough by the New England Patriots.
Newton writing on Instagram: "This is not about money for me; It's about respect."
The cash-strapped Patriots reportedly will pay Newton a base salary of $1.05 million for the 2020 season, but only $550,000 of that is guaranteed.
Newton could earn up to $7.5 million in the incentive-laden contract.
Comparatively, Newton's contract guarantees him far less than deals signed by Jameis Winston ($1.1 million guaranteed) and Andy Dalton ($3 million guaranteed).
Newton earned nearly $20 million in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers.
