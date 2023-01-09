Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital in Cincinnati and has transferred to a hospital in Buffalo.

CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo.

Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals one week ago, and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Hamlin had to be intubated to assist with his breathing when he was brought to the hospital. Doctors removed the breathing tube on January 6.

Doctors said that Hamlin will still be in the hospital here in Buffalo. Shortly after their press conference, Hamlin tweeted that he is grateful for the care he received at UC Medical Center and that his happy to be back in Buffalo.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Doctors say Hamlin did watch the Bills game against the Patriots on Sunday and jumped up and down, setting off alarms in the ICU when the Bills ran the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

On Saturday, Hamlin tweeted: “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! 🫶🏾3️⃣ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 7, 2023