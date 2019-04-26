NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Duke University quarterback and Charlotte Latin graduate Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.

In 11 games a junior during the 2018 season, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Jones completed 237 of his 392 attempts (60.5 percent) for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions. While most of his statistics were not personal bests, the 22 touchdowns were a single-season high for Jones.

Jones led Charlotte Latin to two state championship game appearances, and also played basketball at the school.

Jones will likely back up veteran Eli Manning for at least one season in New York.