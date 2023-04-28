From hometown to the NFL: Garrett Williams, Trenton Simpson go pro

Two Charlotte-area alums are now in the big leagues.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft continues, and some aspiring players with Charlotte ties are getting a chance to dance under the lights as professional footballers.

The Arizona Cardinals got the 72nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. To boost their defensive line, they decided to look to a Charlotte-area alum to add to the roster.

Garrett Williams, who hails from Harrisburg, was called up by the team Friday during the second round of the draft. He's a defensive back who comes to the Cardinals after a college career at Syracuse.

Williams graduated from Hickory Ridge High School. The NFL notes during his time in school, he became an all-region pick. That would lead to more successes for Williams when he joined the Orange. He redshirted his freshman year, playing in four games on special teams with no statistics to report. However, he became one of the ACC's top cornerbacks in 2020 with 64 tackles and two interceptions on his card.

He tied for the conference lead with 10 pass breakups to earn honorable mention all-league notice. He tied for conference league again with 10 pass breakups in 2021, and was a 2022 honorable mention again even though he missed the second half of the season with a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens found someone whose career was crafted entirely in the Carolinas: Trenton Simpson, a linebacker who became the 86th pick of the draft. Originally from Charlotte and a graduate of Mallard Creek, Simpson was a top-20 recruit out of high school and was picked up by Clemson, a short trip down I-85.