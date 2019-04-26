CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round and selected former University of Mississippi offensive tackle with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Panthers traded up with the Seattle Seahawks to in order to select Greg Little.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Little led the way with 511.3 yards of total offense and 3.8 touchdowns over 12 games with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Marty Hurney, General Manager of the Panthers, said Little could eventually be the team's starting left tackle for a long time.

The Panthers traded up 10 spots to get the 5th pick in the second round in order to get Little.

Hurney said they didn't think they'd have a chance if they waited.

Little said he had good conversations with Hurney.

"They believed in me," Little said. "I'm ready to come in and give it all I've got."

He said he's fired up about protecting Cam Newton.

"I take pride in keeping people safe," Little said.