Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his duties Monday. In a separate move, the team announced GM Steve Keim is stepping away from the position.

PHOENIX — Black Monday has made its way to the southwest as the Arizona Cardinals are now looking for a new head coach.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported Monday that coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties and is no longer with the team.

After the team's 4-13 2022 season and another year without a playoff appearance, a change in leadership was all but guaranteed. The Cardinals confirmed the move later Monday morning.

Kingsbury became the Cardinals' coach on Jan. 8, 2019 when he was hired by the team after spending six seasons (2013-18) as the head coach at Texas Tech.

Before this season, he helped Arizona increase their win total by multiple games in each of his first three seasons. After a tough loss to the Rams in the 2021 playoffs, the Cardinals failed to return to the postseason in 2022.

Along with the Kingsbury news, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim decided to step away from his general manager position to focus on his health.





Keim took an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team in December. He spent 14 seasons working within the Cardinals personnel department before he was elevated to general manager in 2013, his bio reads.

A search for a new coach and GM is now underway.

