CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the 2019 NFL Draft, several players with roots in the Carolinas have been picked by teams across the country, including the Carolina Panthers. Multiple Charlotte-area natives and former players for colleges in the Carolinas have now joined the NFL.
Here’s a look at all the local players drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.
FIRST ROUND
4th – Raiders – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
6th – NY Giants - Daniel Jones, QB, Duke & Charlotte Latin
13th – Miami Dolphins – Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
17th – NY Giants – Dexter Lawrence, DT, NY Giants
18th – Vikings – Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
SECOND ROUND
4th – 49ers – Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
8th – Raiders – Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
THIRD ROUND
9th – Bengals – Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
19th – Titans - Nate Davis, C, UNC Charlotte
100th – Panthers - Will Grier, QB, Davidson Day
FOURTH ROUND
2nd – Bengals – Ryan Finley, QB, Bengals
15th – Lions – Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
22nd – Seahawks – Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest
FIFTH ROUND
11th – Raiders – Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson
35th – Redskins – Cole Holcomb, LB, UNC
