CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the 2019 NFL Draft, several players with roots in the Carolinas have been picked by teams across the country, including the Carolina Panthers. Multiple Charlotte-area natives and former players for colleges in the Carolinas have now joined the NFL.

Here’s a look at all the local players drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

FIRST ROUND

4th – Raiders – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

6th – NY Giants - Daniel Jones, QB, Duke & Charlotte Latin

13th – Miami Dolphins – Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

17th – NY Giants – Dexter Lawrence, DT, NY Giants

18th – Vikings – Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

SECOND ROUND

4th – 49ers – Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

8th – Raiders – Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

THIRD ROUND

9th – Bengals – Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State

19th – Titans - Nate Davis, C, UNC Charlotte

100th – Panthers - Will Grier, QB, Davidson Day

FOURTH ROUND

2nd – Bengals – Ryan Finley, QB, Bengals

15th – Lions – Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

22nd – Seahawks – Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest

FIFTH ROUND

11th – Raiders – Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

35th – Redskins – Cole Holcomb, LB, UNC

