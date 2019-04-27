BEREA, Ohio — 3:58 p.m./ET-Cleveland Browns select OL Drew Forbes in sixth round

The Cleveland Browns selected former Southeast Missouri State offensive tackle Drew Forbes with the No. 189 overall pick, a sixth-round choice, in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Forbes cleared the way for an offense that averaged 177.3 rushing yards, 231.5 passing yards, 408.8 yards of total offense and 37.1 points per game during the 2018 season, where the Redhawks posted a 9-4 record and second-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference.

In 13 games behind Forbes’ blocks in 2018, quarterback Daniel Santacaterina completed 232 of his 393 attempts for 2,844 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, while running back Marquis Terry netted 1,229 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on 207 carries.

3:54 p.m./ET-Skill players taken in middle of sixth round

Several skill position players were selected in the middle of the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Here is a look at the previous five picks:

Detroit Lions at No. 11: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham (Old Dominion)

Green Bay Packers at No. 12: Cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (Toledo)

Lions at No. 13: Running back Ty Johnson (Maryland)

Denver Broncos at No. 14: Wide receiver Juwann Winfree (Colorado)

Tennessee Titans at No. 15: Linebacker David Long Jr. (West Virginia)

3:45 p.m./ET-Pass catchers, pass thrower taken early in round six

A pair of pass catchers and one quarterback came off the board early in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday.

Here is a look at the first 10 picks of the sixth round:

Arizona Cardinals at No. 1: Wide receiver Keesean Johnson (Fresno State)

Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2: Edge rusher Sutton Smith (Northern Illinois)

San Francisco 49ers at No. 3: Tight end Kaden Smith (Stanford)

New Orleans Saints at No. 4: Safety Saquan Hampton (Rutgers)

Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5: Quarterback Gardner Minshew (Washington State)

Cardinals at No. 6: Center Lamont Gaillard (Georgia)

New York Giants at No. 7: Cornerback Corey Ballentine (Washburn)

Buffalo Bills at No. 8: Safety Jaquan Johnson (Miami)

Cincinnati Bengals at No. 9: Running back Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M)

49ers at No. 10: Tackle Justin Skule (Vanderbilt)

3:25 p.m./ET-Two defenders selected in final three picks of fifth round

There was one player who is charged with catching passes and two more tasked with knocking them away over the final three picks of the fifth round in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday.

New York Giants at No. 33: Wide receiver Darius Slayton (Auburn)

Atlanta Falcons at No. 34: Cornerback Jordan Miller (Washington)

Washington at No. 35: Linebacker Cole Holcomb (North Carolina)

3:10 p.m./ET-Browns select K Austin Seibert

The Cleveland Browns selected former University of Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert with the 170th pick, a fifth-round choice, in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Seibert was the first non-defensive player selected by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Over 54 games in four years with the Sooners, Seibert converted 310 of his 315 extra-point tries (98.4 percent) and 63 of his 79 field goals (79.7 percent) for a career total of 499 points. Additionally, Seibert punted 179 times for 7,457 yards, an average of 41.7 yards-per-punt.

During the 2018 season, the 5-foot-9, 214-pound Seibert converted 87 of his 88 extra-point tries (98.9 percent) and 17 of his 19 field goal attempts (89.5 percent). By percentage, it was Seibert’s most successful season as a collegiate kicker.

3:09 p.m./ET-Two quarterbacks come off the board

Linebacker E.J. Speed and defensive end Joe Jackson were among those players who were selected late in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday.

In addition to the defenders, two quarterbacks and the second punter came off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots at No. 25: Punter Jake Bailey (Stanford)

Indianapolis Colts at No. 26: Linebacker E.J. Speed (Tarleton State)

Dallas Cowboys at No. 27: Defensive end Joe Jackson (Miami)

Los Angeles Chargers at No. 28: Quarterback Easton Stick (North Dakota State)

Philadelphia Eagles at No. 29: Quarterback Clayton Thorson (Northwestern)

Tennessee Titans at No. 30: Linebacker D’Andre Walker (Georgia)

Los Angeles Rams at No. 31: Tackle David Edwards (Wisconsin)

2:52 p.m./ET-Run on linebackers and defensive linemen starts again

There was another run on defensive players in the middle of the fifth round, as seven consecutive picks were defenders.

After the Cleveland Browns selected linebacker Mack Wilson from the University of Alabama, there were four defensive linemen, one cornerback and two second-level defenders selected between pick Nos. 18-23 during the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday.

Denver Broncos at No. 18: Edge rusher Justin Hollins (Oregon)

New York Jets at No. 19: Linebacker Blake Cashman (Minnesota)

Dallas Cowboys at No. 20: Cornerback Michael Jackson (Miami)

New England Patriots at No. 21: Defensive tackle Byron Cowart (Maryland)

Baltimore Ravens at No. 22: Defensive tackle Daylon Mack (Texas A&M)

Houston Texans at No. 23: Defensive end Charles Omenihu (Texas)

Minnesota Vikings at No. 24: Linebacker Cameron Smith (USC)

2:32 p.m.-Browns select Alabama LB Mack Wilson

The Cleveland Browns selected former University of Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson with the 155th overall pick, the No. 17 selection in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Wilson was a three-year contributor to the Crimson Tide, including a College Football Playoff National Championship Game win following the 2017 regular season.

In 33 career games for Alabama, Wilson registered 113 total tackles, including 59 solo stops and 54 assists, with seven hits coming behind the line of scrimmage. Additionally, Wilson corralled six interceptions, which he returned for 39 yards and one touchdown, defended seven passes and recovered one fumble.

Wilson was the Browns’ fourth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and all were on the defensive side of the football.

The Browns traded up to select cornerback Greedy Williams (No. 46 overall) in the second round and linebacker Sione Takitaki (No. 80 overall) in the third round on Friday.

On Saturday, the Browns selected former University of Miami (Florida) safety Sheldrick Redwine in the fourth round.

2:31 p.m./ET-Edge defenders, skill-position players selected in middle of fifth round

Skill-position players at wide receiver and running back and edge defenders carried the middle selections in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Here is a look at last six picks in the fifth round:

Oakland Raiders at No. 11: Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)

Green Bay Packers at No. 12: Defensive end Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M)

Miami Dolphins at No. 13: Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (Wisconsin)

Atlanta Falcons at No. 14: Running back Qadree Ollison (Pittsburgh)

Washington at No. 15: Center Ross Pierschbacher (Alabama)

Carolina Panthers at No. 16: Running back Jordan Scarlett (Florida)

2:13 p.m./ET-Defense and special teams choices close top 10 of fifth round

There was a run on second-level defenders and a second special-teams ace came off the board in the top 10 picks of the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Here is how the top 10 of the fifth round turned out:

Indianapolis Colts at No. 6: Safety Marvell Tell (USC)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 7: Kicker Matt Gay (Utah)

Detroit Lions at No. 8: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (Penn State)

Buffalo Bills at No. 9: Linebacker Vosean Joseph (Florida)

San Francisco 49ers at No. 10: Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Arkansas)

2:00 p.m./ET-Offensive players taken quickly in fifth round

Following a secondary rush on defensive ends and linebackers that can get to opposing quarterbacks, offensive players came off the board early in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville Tennessee Saturday.

And then, came a rush on linebackers.

Here are the first five selections in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals at No. 1: Safety Deionte Thompson (Alabama)

Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2: Running back Ryquell Armstead (Temple)

Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3: Tight end Zach Gentry (Michigan)

Seattle Seahawks at No. 4: Linebacker Ben Burr-kirven (Washington)

New York Giants at No. 5: Linebacker Ryan Connelly (Wisconsin)

1:50 p.m./ET-Final nine picks of fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft

Compensatory picks from the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles brought to a close the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Here is a look at the final nine selections in the fourth round

Los Angeles Chargers at No. 28: Linebacker Drue Tranquill (Notre Dame)

Washington at No. 29: Guard Wes Martin (Indiana)

Seattle Seahawks at No. 30: Cornerback Ugo Amadi (Oregon)

New England Patriots at No. 31: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham (Auburn)

Los Angeles Rams at No. 32: Defensive tackle Greg Gaines (Washington)

Falcons at No. 33: Defensive end John Cominsky (Charleston)

Bengals at No. 34: Guard Michael Jordan (Ohio State)

Raiders at No. 35: Tight end Foster Moreau (LSU)

Eagles at No. 36: Edge rusher Shareef Miller (Penn State)

1:43 p.m./ET- John Cominsky selected by Falcons with No. 33 pick in fourth round

Former University of Charleston defensive lineman John Cominsky was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 135 overall pick, the 33rd choice in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Cominsky registered 34 solo stops, 33 assists and 67 total tackles during his final season at Charleston. Cominsky collected 16.5 tackles for 49 lost yards, including three sacks, with two forced fumbles, on recovery, 10 quarterback hits and one blocked kick.

Cominsky is a native of Barberton, Ohio, and was a star defender for the Magics before playing college football for Charleston.

1:23 p.m./ET-Cornerbacks continue coming off the board

While there was only one cornerback selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the same cannot be said for the edge defenders since, especially in the fourth round in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Two more cornerbacks came off the board, as did a defensive tackle, wide receiver and running back.

Cincinnati Bengals at No. 23: Defensive tackle Renell Wren (Arizona State)

Chicago Bears at No. 24: Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia)

Baltimore Ravens at No. 25: Cornerback Iman Marshall (USC)

Dallas Cowboys at No. 26: Running back Tony Pollard (Memphis)

Oakland Raiders at No. 27: Cornerback Isaiah Johnson (Houston)

1:12 p.m./ET-Next Five Picks

After the Cleveland Browns selected their third defensive player in the first four rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, offense was the name of the game over the next five picks.

Seattle Seahawks at No. 18: Wide receiver Gary Jennings (West Virginia)

New York Jets at No. 19: Tight end Trevon Wesco (West Virginia)

Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20: Running back Benny Snell (Kentucky)

Baltimore Ravens at No. 21: Guard Ben Powers (Oklahoma)

Seahawks at No. 22: Guard Phil Haynes (Wake Forest)

1:00 p.m./ET-Browns select S Sheldrick Redwine

The Cleveland Browns selected former University of Miami (Florida) safety Sheldrick Redwine with the No. 119 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

With the selection of Redwine, the Browns made three consecutive picks to bolster the defensive side of the ball after taking cornerback Greedy Williams (second round) and linebacker Sione Takitaki (third round).

In four years with the Hurricanes, Redwine registered 164 total tackles, including 98 solo stops and 66 assists, with six hits occurring behind the line of scrimmage. In addition to 3.5 sacks, Redwine collected five interceptions, defended 10 passes, forced four fumbles and recovered two others.

12:55 p.m./ET-Next Six Picks in Fourth Round

Baltimore Ravens at No. 11: RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State)

Minnesota Vikings at No. 12: OL Dru Samia (Oklahoma)

Carolina Panthers at No. 13: Edge Christian Miller (Alabama)

Tennessee Titans at No. 14: Safety Amani Hooker (Iowa)

Detroit Lions at No. 15: DE Austin Bryant (Clemson)

New England Patriots at No. 16: OL Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas)

12:38 p.m./ET-Next Five Picks in Fourth Round

Defensive backs and a specialist highlighted the second half of the top 10 picks in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

New York Giants at No. 6: Cornerback Julian Love (Notre Dame)

Indianapolis Colts at No. 7: Safety Khari Willis (Michigan State)

San Francisco 49ers at No. 8: Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah)

Atlanta Falcons at No. 9: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State)

Washington at No. 10: Running back Bryce Love (Stanford)

12:23 p.m./ET-First Five Picks of Day 3

Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft got underway when the Arizona Cardinals made the No. 103 selection to kick off the fourth round.

Here is a look at the first five picks that came off the board:

Arizona Cardinals at No. 1: Wide receiver Hakeem Butler (Iowa State)

Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2: Quarterback Ryan Finley (North Carolina State)

New Orleans Saints at No. 3: Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Oakland Raiders at No. 4: Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (Eastern Michigan)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 5: Defensive end Anthony Nelson (Iowa)

12:15 p.m./ET-Day 3 of 2019 NFL Draft is underway

After 102 picks over the first three rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, the third and final day of the league’s annual selection meeting is set to get underway in Music City, U.S.A., Nashville, Tennessee.

Rounds 4 through 7 will complete the NFL’s annual spring draft, and this is the day where highly talented players with character issues or off-the-field concerns begin to come off the board as teams are more willing to spend a Day 3 pick on athletes with checkered pasts.

Recap of Day 1

For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma quarterback went No. 1 overall, as the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top pick despite spending a top-five selection on fellow signal-caller Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Then, former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.

Recap of Day 2

The stories of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft were the run on defensive linemen that lasted throughout the evening, and then, the late push of interior offensive linemen, but on Friday, it was a different story.

Several top-flight wide receivers, tackles and defensive backs that were passed over in the first round provided big value to teams in the second and third rounds.

The 2019 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, when rounds four through seven take place in Nashville, Tennessee.