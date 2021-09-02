Former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer died on Monday following a bout with Alzheimer’s.

Following a more than six-year bout with Alzheimer’s, former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday, his family has announced.

Last week, Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. The 77-year-old Schottenheimer was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014.

Following a six-year playing career as a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and Boston Patriots in the AFL, Schottenheimer embarked on a coaching career that spanned the course of four decades, including a nine-year stint in Cleveland, where he began as the Browns' defensive coordinator in 1980. In 1984, Schottenheimer replaced Sam Rutigliano as Cleveland's head coach, a position he held until he parted ways with the team following the 1988 season.