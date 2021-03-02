"In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other....one play at a time."

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility near his home due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

The announcement was made by the Schottenheimer family in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

Schottenheimer, who served as the Browns' head coach from 1984-1988, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014.

"As a family we are surrounding him with love," his wife Pat Schottenheimer said in the statement. "And are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted in his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other....one play at a time."

The Schottenheimers have two children, including son Brian, who followed his father into NFL coaching and is currently is the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 77-year-old Schottenheimer served as an NFL head coach for 21 seasons. His 205 career wins put him eighth on the NFL's all-time list and most for any head coach never to win an NFL championship. In addition to his tenure in Cleveland, Schottenheimer served as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons, plus five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, and the Washington Redskins for one season.

Schottenheimer is the only eligible coach with at least 200 wins not to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.