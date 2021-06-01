AP source: 3 NFL teams granted permission to talk to Joe Brady

A person familiar with the situation says the Chargers, Falcons and Texans have all asked for and received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is becoming a popular name for NFL teams seeking to fill head coaching vacancies.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team does not release names of teams who have requested permission to talk to their assistant coaches.

The 31-year-old Brady could be on a meteoric rise up the coaching ranks.