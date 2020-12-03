The Carolina Panthers are limiting travel for coaches and scouts, amid growing concern over COVID-19 in the United States.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, the team wrote: "We have limited travel for Panthers coaches and scouts until further notice and will continue to prepare for the upcoming league year. TSE (Tepper Sports & Entertainment) will continue to closely monitor developments and remain in contact with local health officials."

This is an important time of year for all NFL teams, as they visit, and host visits for college prospects around the country leading up to the NFL Draft.

The NFL canceled its upcoming, annual league meeting, and will delay rule changes and other agenda items at its May meeting.