CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Reid is continuing to be very outspoken about social injustice. He knelt at last week's preseason game and is calling out rapper Jay Z, he says his deal with the NFL is "despicable."

Taking the fight off the field, Panthers player Eric Reid continuing to protest racial inequality.

"Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting, that was not a topic of the NFL’s off the fieldwork,” Reid said after the Panther’s lost their second pre-season game.

Jay Z has a new partnership with the league, multiple media reports say he'll soon be part owner of a team and plans to work with the NFL on social injustice issues. Reid is apparently not a fan of the rapper's new gig, implying the league still needs to do more.

RELATED: In video, Kaepernick says he's 'still ready' to return

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion case against the NFL

“They get to say we care about social justice, we care about the black community because we're working with Jay Z. Jay Z is doing the work for them, we all know its unjust that Colin isn't in the NFL locker room, the way he lost his job but they get to pretend they care about social justice,” Reid continued.

He plans to kneel during the national anthem this season. His former teammate and friend Colin Kapernick cheering him on, tweeting that he's continuing to fight for the people even while facing death threats.

Some people seemingly unsupportive. A viewer sent us a picture from inside the YMCA in Fort Mill. On a flyer advertising season tickets for sale, someone wrote, "don't support a player who kneels." That viewer told NBC Charlotte that sign has since been removed.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Dale Earnhardt Jr., family safe after fiery plane crash

Earnhardt family seen escaping fiery plane crash in new video

Homicide investigation underway in Union County