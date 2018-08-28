Preseason games can provide valuable clues about who’s going to make the final 53-man roster.

With the official cut-down day coming up on Sep. 1 at 4.00 p.m., it’s likely that teams are nearing their final decisions and the last few spots are the ones still on the line. Here are a few clues from the Carolina Panthers’ preseason showdown with New England Patriots that may tell us who is likely on the way out and who may just squeak onto the roster.

1. Ian Thomas is the No. 2 tight end behind Greg Olsen

With Chris Manhertz out for a period of time, Ian Thomas was the only backup tight end to seemingly step up and make an argument to take over the backup position. Thomas played in 48 percent of the team's snaps, almost a direct split with Greg Olsen’s 45 percent. Evan Baylis would be the only other tight end to play a significant portion at 29 percent. Thomas has solidified himself as the best option behind No. 88.

2. Backup quarterback battle still undecided

Although Taylor Heinicke has played with the second team the past two consecutive games, the competition still largely seems open against Garrett Gilbert. They played 18 and 17 snaps, respectively, and seem to be neck and neck for the QB2 job behind Cam Newton. Although Heinicke has completed 13 percent more of his throws for 93 more yards, Gilbert has thrown two touchdowns and no interceptions.

3. Cornerback Corn Elder getting a long look

After missing his rookie season due to a knee injury, cornerback Corn Elder is looking to make up for lost time – and coach Ron Rivera is willing to give it to him. Elder played 31 snaps against the Patriots, the third most of anyone on defense. Elder seems locked in a battle with Lorenzo Doss over who will play behind Captain Munnerlyn in the slot.

4. Defensive end not as tight as it looks

Five different defensive ends played between 19-23 snaps against the Patriots, and it’s likely that there’s only one position still available at this point in the offseason. Julius Peppers, Mario Addison and Wes Horton are locks, and as of now, it’s likely that Bryan Cox Jr. and Marquis Haynes are on the inside track, with Daeshon Hall and Zach Moore on the outside looking in.

5. No. 2 wide receiver in the making

A true number two receiver has seemed to step up on the Panthers’ roster, and it isn’t the newly signed Torrey Smith. Second-year receiver Curtis Samuel has impressed, and actually leads the team in both receptions and yardage. This increase in production could mean trouble for other receivers on the depth chart behind projected No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess. Samuel isn’t established as the No. 2 option yet, but he’s getting there.

