CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have arrived at the point in the Carolina Panthers' offseason where head coach Ron Rivera downplays an obvious gaping chasm on his roster. This year it comes in the form of a backup quarterback behind Cam Newton, who has already been injured this preseason.

After only a few possessions, Newton found himself in a walking boot. This is the worst case scenario.

Does Ron Rivera actually think that Kyle Allen or Will Grier can take over for Cam Newton and put together a winning season? Surely not. Neither quarterback has shown even mediocre play this preseason, much less the play of a NFL starter.

This reminds me of when Ron Rivera was perfectly happy with the safety position and then went and signed Eric Reid. Or when Rivera was satisfied with the defensive end position and then went and got Jared Allen.

Rivera simply cannot come out and publicly say he has doubts about any of his crucial players. There is literally no benefit for him in doing so. Pretending to be happy keeps his cards on the table in terms of trade talk or waiver wire strategy. It also helps to keep the confidence of his young players high, something they desperately need to develop into a complete player.

So when you hear Ron Rivera say the Carolina Panthers are “good” at any position that is obviously lacking, just pretend he is winking at you when he says it. We all know it isn’t the case.

