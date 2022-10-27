Baker Mayfield healthy but will back up P.J. Walker

Carolina's QB to start the season says he will help in any way he can

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While things haven’t gone so well this season for Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t mean the 2018 No. 1 overall pick wants out of Carolina.

Mayfield finds himself in an unfamiliar situation entering Sunday’s game at Atlanta - backing up starter P.J. Walker.

"It's just one of those new things where you have to roll with the punches," Mayfield said. "I came here to win and if my role is to help P.J. out from the sideline and help this defense out and scout team stuff, I'm going to do it and do it with everything I can."

It’s the first time since Week 3 of his rookie season that Mayfield enters a game as the No. 2 QB.

Mayfield was brought in to Carolina from Cleveland via trade and beat out Sam Darnold for the starting job in training camp.

But after struggling through the first handful of games, and landing on the injury report with a high-ankle sprain, Mayfield saw Walker put together an impressive performance in a win over Tampa Bay.

Mayfield agreed that the outing earned Walker at least one more start this Sunday in Atlanta.

"I'd like to be out there," Mayfield said, "but P.J. played his ass off and deserves to go out there again and play."

