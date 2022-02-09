Baker Mayfield t-shirts released ahead of Panthers opener vs Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Panthers hit the field at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1, they'll face Baker Mayfield's old team, the Cleveland Browns.
To commemorate the special game (which caused a bit of an awkward moment for a Bills sideline reporter), Mayfield and Glory Days Apparel released new merchandise, including t-shirts.
One of the releases includes Mayfield's face and says "Off the leash," which is a reference to the Browns' mascot. It also says "One Day Only" in the spirit of an old Jim Crockett Promotions NWA wrestling card. The company also has another design available for fans to purchase.
Mayfield helped announced the shirts on Twitter Friday, saying they're the only officially licensed merchandise with his name and likeness.
Mayfield won the Panthers quarterback competition in training camp, beating out Sam Darnold for the spot. Darnold was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss at least four weeks of action due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against Buffalo. PJ Walker will serve as Mayfield's backup in Week 1.
