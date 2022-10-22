Panthers OL Bozeman hosting Halloween party with teammates for charity

Since joining the Panthers this offseason, Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki have made a difference in the Charlotte community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bradley Bozeman signed a 1-year deal with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, but since making the move to Charlotte, Bozeman and his wife Nikki have wasted no time making an impact in the community.

The duo established The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation in 2018, but have been making an impact in the lives of others since their time as student-athletes at the University of Alabama. Following a speaking engagement to educate middle schoolers on the impacts of bullying, the two realized they wanted to use their platform to give back and educate others. Since then, they’ve visited hundreds of schools and talked to over 100,000 students about the dangers of bullying and the importance of accepting differences in others.

Most recently the Bozemans have established the SYNC Snack program which provides meaningful food and academic support to children living in disadvantaged communities. The foundation partners with local police departments, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, which then distribute boxes that contain shelf-stable food. The boxes also have QR codes placed on the outside, which link back to educational resources, leadership and healthy lifestyle programming, as well as the Bozeman Foundation’s online library of anti-bullying, diversity and inclusion video messaging.

Next up, The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation will host its annual Halloween Party on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Fahrenheit. The event, which is 21 and up, runs from 7-10 p.m. and will feature several Panthers players. Scheduled guests include Baker Mayfield and DJ Moore.