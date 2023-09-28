Brian Burns' message to Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in passing yards through three games but Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is confident their defense can get stops.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If the Carolina Panthers are going to earn their first win of the season, they'll have to find a way to slow down Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings' passing attack.

Cousins enters Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium with an NFL-leading 1,075 passing yards and 9 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions through three games. The Vikings' signal caller's play has been mostly stellar despite an 0-3 start and it's been by necessity. Minnesota was the last team in the NFL to rush for 100 yards in a game, picking up 130 yards against the Chargers last week.

With star receiver Justin Jefferson on the outside, along with tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie receiver Jordan Addison at his disposal, Cousins has made the most of Minnesota's one-dimensional offense this year. Panthers linebacker Brian Burns complimented Cousins' ability to avoid pressure and offered some humorous advice to the Vikings' quarterback.

"He gets rid of the ball really, really fast. That's annoying," Burns said. "So if he's watching this, bro, hold the ball."

The Panthers have struggled against the run defensively, but if they're able to keep Minnesota's Alexander Mattison in check, it should provide Burns and company with opportunities to rush Cousins, who isn't exactly the most mobile quarterback in the league. Through three games, Cousins has been sacked eight times. He was dropped four times by the Chargers and has lost three fumbles this season.

Minnesota and Carolina both enter Sunday's game 0-3 in dire need of a win to keep their seasons afloat. But in case you were wondering, one team has reached the Super Bowl despite an 0-4 start, when the San Diego Chargers reached the big game in 1994.

