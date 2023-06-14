Brian Burns talks changing jersey number, new era of Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns changed his jersey number to zero as part of a new chapter, which he says represents a new him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brian Burns joined WCNC's Ashley Stroehlein to discuss the upcoming season, what the latest chapter of the Carolina Panthers is like, and his decision to switch from wearing No. 53 to No. 0.

Q: Brian, you obviously have the new number on. New jersey, new man, new season, all of these things so let's talk about the switch from 53 to 0.

A: I just felt like it was time. There's a lot of new going around in the building. I never really chose 53 it kind of chose me but I feel like this is an opportunity to you know, have a new start. This is the new position, new coach, new coaching staff new defense, new everything, so new Burns.

Q: Obviously the first player in franchise history to wear the number zero. So, when you think about that, on a broader perspective, what do you hope that your legacy will be in that jersey?

A: I feel like I'm really entering my prime now. I feel like I'm putting everything together. This is going to be a good year. I feel like you know when Kobe switched from 8 to 24, I feel that's kind of what's going on right now. But other than that, I just want to be great in this number. I want him to remember both numbers for me.

Q: A lot of new faces that includes a new head coach and includes a new defensive coordinator, switching from 4-3 to 3-4, which is something that really fits your style of play. What has it been like adjusting to that?

A: It has been pretty easy to adjust to it really because I've been in this before and I enjoy it. I feel like it allows me to think a lot more and it really sharpens my IQ as far as making plays. So, I feel like that allows me to see the bigger picture and to make more plays.

Q: This time last year, we did an interview, you wouldn't tell me too many goals, but you gave me one that was double digit sacks. You were able to check that off the list last year. So, I'm going to ask you for one goal for the upcoming season.

A: I'll give you a midway point goal, I want to be in double digits by week 10 to 12. I'll give myself a little leeway. But between week 10 and 12, I want to be somewhere in double digits.

Q: A good mix this year of new faces and old faces. What's it been like kind of mixing old and new and rebuilding team chemistry?

A: It's been great. Honestly, I feel like this locker room has been together for over three years. We didn't have to have like a huge icebreaker for the new guys to get accustomed to the other guys. It's been great like all these guys are coming in with no egos. They all want to work, and they all want to get better. It's just a really good and strong brotherhood here.