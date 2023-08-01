Bryce Young reveals how he made money during his freshman year in college

Long before he won the Heisman and became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Bryce Young made money in college by delivering DoorDash orders.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before he became one of the biggest stars in college football and a Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young did what many college students do to earn extra money. He drove for DoorDash.

Young told reporters about his experience as a freshman at Alabama Tuesday. Young's time as a DoorDash driver became public knowledge after wide receiver D.J. Chark accidentally told reporters about it last week. For Young, it was an easy to make extra money before college athletes were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

DJ Chark says Bryce Young told him he used to drive Door Dash as a freshman at Bama



Chark: “I don’t know if I’m supposed to tell anybody that.”



Chark was talking about Young’s humility — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 27, 2023

"I was driving for DoorDash and honestly, I would have a mask on and a hoodie and then I would only really accept the 'drop it at my door' orders," Young said. "So for the most part I didn't really get recognized or anything. This was before NIL."

The former Alabama star probably doesn't have to worry about dashing these days. He and the Panthers reached an agreement on fully guaranteed $37.95 million contract just before training camp. His deal includes a signing bonus over $24 million and he's also the new face of Bojangles, which isn't a bad job in the Queen City. He's also a big fan of the Bo-Berry Biscuit. NFL players are just like us, after all.

On the field, Young's been as good as advertised. He's shown a command of the Carolina offense with Frank Reich heaping praise on the Panthers' franchise quarterback, telling reporters that Young's put in extra work during film study and building relationships with his teammates.

"I think Bryce is doing a phenomenal job behind the scenes," Reich said. "The way he commands the huddle, the way he contributes in meetings."

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.