Caroina Panthers announce Bryce Young's jersey number

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will wear a familiar jersey number in Carolina, sporting the No. 9 he had at Alabama.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced that No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young will wear a familiar jersey number in the NFL.

Young will wear No. 9, the number he had while playing quarterback at Alabama. Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and is second on Alabama's all-time passing yards list.

Matt Corral, the second-year quarterback who wore No. 9 last year, will move to No. 2, the Panthers announced. Corral requested the number change this offseason, saying he wanted to wear the number he had in high school and college.

Young became the second No. 1 overall draft pick in franchise history last week, joining Cam Newton, who was the top selection in 2011.

Panthers rookie jersey numbers

Jonathan Mingo: 15

DJ Johnson: 52

Chandler Zavala: 62

Jammie Robinson: 22

