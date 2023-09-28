'I feel great': Bryce Young on track to start Sunday vs Vikings

Barring a major setback, Bryce Young is expected to make the third start of his career against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Frank Reich said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, barring a major setback, head coach Frank Reich says.

The No. 1 overall draft pick told reporters Thursday that he feels great and isn't dealing with any limitations from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The rookie said he wasn't exactly sure when he got hurt and didn't really notice any pain until after the game. He said sitting out last week's game against Seattle gave him a new point of view as Andy Dalton led the offense for the first time.

"Just being a different perspective and learning as much as I can from the sidelines," Young said of the experience. "That's been a point of emphasis for us as a team. We have to emphasize thing we have to improve. Urgency, control, making sure we're executing."

Young said the Panthers' medical staff made the right decision by holding him out of practice and the game last week. As a result, he was able to practice pain-free this week and should be at or near 100% for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Both teams enter the contest 0-3 and in need of a win to salvage their seasons.

Young returned to practice this week and according to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Thursday was the best Young's looked this season.

"We talked about increasing our energy and our tempo," Young explained. "That's something that's been a point of emphasis so I took it to heart. I was just trying to do my best and I think we did good things but there's things to clean up."

