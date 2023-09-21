Bryce Young misses practice, increasing likelihood Dalton starts for Panthers vs Seattle

Young suffered the injury during the first half of Monday's 20-17 loss to New Orleans, according to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young was held out of practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, the team announced, increasing the chances that veteran backup Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Panthers at Seattle on Sunday.

Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, suffered the injury at some point in the first half of Monday's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Young played through it and the staff only learned of his injury after the game, according to Brown. Young finished the game without any obvious signs of pain and threw a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen on his final drive of the night.

“If Andy is the starter, we have a lot of confidence.” head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. “This is why you bring someone like Andy in. Our goal is to put our team in position to win championships and despite a tough start that is our vision, that is our goal and what we're working toward. My experience personally as a player and as a coach is that you're going to need somebody for one game or two or three somewhere along the line. If Andy plays we believes he gives us a very good chance to win.”

The Panthers are 0-2 heading to Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.