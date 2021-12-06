Cam Newton to speak ahead of Panthers game vs Falcons

The Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in their first game after the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will speak to the media Thursday as the team prepares to host the Atlanta Falcons in what appears to be a must-win game after the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady was fired on Sunday during the team's bye week. Head coach Matt Rhule said the decision to part ways with Brady was his decision alone and that he thinks the team "can be better on offense." The Panthers will also be without Christian McCaffrey, who was put on season-ending injured reserve after injuring his ankle against Miami.

As for Newton, he told reporters he planned to spend the off week diving into the Panthers playbook after a miserable game against the Dolphins. Newton was just 5-of-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions in the 33-10 loss. Rhule said Newton would remain the team's starter moving forward.

"I think today it really got exposed because of the situation, and not having a full grasp," Newton said after the loss. "But it's not nobody to blame more so than just the situation that I came into. So having this week to kind of self-scout, so to speak, and really dive into the root of what this offense is about and that's what I plan on doing."

At 5-7, the Panthers and Falcons are both just one game out of the final wildcard spot in the NFC. The loser of Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium will have a real challenge trying to reach the postseason.

