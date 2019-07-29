The biggest storyline surrounding the opening days of Carolina Panthers training camp is the health of Cam Newton.

After undergoing his second shoulder surgery in three years after last season, the 30-year-old QB is at a pivotal stage in his career, essentially learning how to play quarterback again. In an interview with NBC's Peter King, Newton said he's embracing the evolution of his game.

"You can look back at any type of player, any type of sport, and as a player grows, you game has to change," Newton said. "I remember reading and seeing a lot of clips about Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Brett Favre and even Peyton Manning, to a degree. When you get old, you have to change certain things, it kind of keeps you young.

"I embrace this whole process, because it made me feel like a rookie again. Learning certain things, new mechanics, the little nuances of playing quarterback and trying to master it. At this point in my career, it's about efficient football that's going to win games."

The 2015 MVP was extremely limited by pain and fatigue in his shoulder for his final six games. He was forced to sit the final two games and had surgery in January.

"As a quarterback in this league, you're unanimously the leader, right? We were in a position where we needed that game and I felt as if I wanted to give my team everything that I had, honestly," Newton said. "Being hurt, being injuried, looking back at it, wasn't the smartest or efficient thing, but if you asked me if I'd do it again, I'd do it again. I just know my worth to this team and know how much these guys believe in me and how much I believe in them, and if I'm willing to do that and I know I've seen other guys do the same."

Newton documented his experience on his YouTube channel and discussed what went wrong in 2018. As Newton put it, 2018 was "rather interesting." In a rare moment for Carolina's Superman to show his vulnerability, Newton admitted that he would punish himself when the losses started to add up.

Newton said he would distance himself from those who mean the most to him, including his family and friends.

"I didn't want to be around them," Newton said. "I just kind of backed myself into this hole. And I was hurting."

Fast forward six months and Cam is eager to turn things around in a hurry for the Panthers.

"I'm in a position where I'm in a win-now mode," Newton said. "We've been in win-now for a couple of years. We've got to take back the division and that's a hard feat in itself, but we're looking forward to it."

