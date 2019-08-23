FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton limped off the field with a foot injury during Thursday night's preseason game at New England.

The injury happened on Newton's third drive of the game, and he could be seen leaving the field for the locker room with about one minute remaining in the first quarter.

Newton later left Gillette Stadium in a walking boot.

After the game, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he had not talked to Newton.

"They brought him in to the locker room, and as far as I know he was in there the rest of the game," said Rivera. "They were taking him in for X-Rays."

Friday morning, the Panthers tweeted that Newton's x-rays came back clean. He's set to undergo further tests in Charlotte Friday.

Newton finished his first preseason action 4-6 with 30 yards but took two sacks. The 30-year-old underwent his second shoulder surgery in three years at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

After sitting Newton the first two preseason games, Rivera decided to play the 2015 NFL MVP against New England.

"Everybody was geared up for this one," said Rivera. "It was an opportunity to get out and play. It could happen Game 1 of the regular season. That's the hard part. That's the unfortunate part."

