CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina's quarterback Cam Newton will not play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This means Kyle Allen will start on Sunday's game.

Head coach, Ron Rivera, said Newton told the team he re-aggravated a foot injury he suffered in the preseason during Thursday night's loss to Tampa Bay.

Coach Rivera said Newton had come a long way, but they don't want another setback and want to make sure he's 'ready to roll.'

Rivera told reporters Tuesday that Newton will get treatment and they’ll 'adjust it as it goes.' Hurney said Cam is day-to-day.

Questions have surrounded Newton's health since he had offseason shoulder surgery, with Panthers fans questioning why the team didn't give Newton the option to run the ball on 4th & 1 from Tampa Bay's 2-yard line last Thursday. After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said the team "felt good" about the decision to give the ball to Christian McCaffrey, who was stopped short of the first down marker.