Panthers release 2022 uniform schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers released their 2022 jersey schedule, which includes the new all-black uniforms that feature black helmets for the first time in franchise history.
The Panthers will debut the new all-black look in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina will open the season with four home games in five weeks. In each of those games, the Panthers will wear their traditional white jerseys. In fact, the Panthers will wear white nine straight weeks before putting on their new alternative black uniforms in Week 10.
The Panthers' alternate blue jersey will be seen just once this year, against Tampa Bay on New Year's Day. Carolina will close the season in white in New Orleans.
Carolina Panthers 2022 jersey schedule
Week 1 vs Cleveland: White
Week 2 at New York Giants: White
Week 3 vs New Orleans: White
Week 4 vs Arizona: White
Week 5 vs San Francisco: White
Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams: White
Week 7 vs Tampa Bay: White
Week 8 at Atlanta: White
Week 9 at Cincinnati: White
Week 10 vs Atlanta: Black
Week 11 at Baltimore: White
Week 12 vs Denver: Black
Week 14 at Seattle: White
Week 15 vs Pittsburgh: Black
Week 16 vs Detroit: Black
Week 17 at Tampa Bay: Blue
Week 18 at New Orleans: White
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.