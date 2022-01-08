Panthers release 2022 uniform schedule

The Panthers will wear white in the first nine games of the regular season before debuting their new black helmets against Atlanta on Thursday Night Football.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers released their 2022 jersey schedule, which includes the new all-black uniforms that feature black helmets for the first time in franchise history.

The Panthers will debut the new all-black look in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina will open the season with four home games in five weeks. In each of those games, the Panthers will wear their traditional white jerseys. In fact, the Panthers will wear white nine straight weeks before putting on their new alternative black uniforms in Week 10.

The Panthers' alternate blue jersey will be seen just once this year, against Tampa Bay on New Year's Day. Carolina will close the season in white in New Orleans.

Carolina Panthers 2022 jersey schedule

Week 1 vs Cleveland: White

Week 2 at New York Giants: White

Week 3 vs New Orleans: White

Week 4 vs Arizona: White

Week 5 vs San Francisco: White

Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams: White

Week 7 vs Tampa Bay: White

Week 8 at Atlanta: White

Week 9 at Cincinnati: White

Week 10 vs Atlanta: Black

Week 11 at Baltimore: White

Week 12 vs Denver: Black

Week 14 at Seattle: White

Week 15 vs Pittsburgh: Black

Week 16 vs Detroit: Black

Week 17 at Tampa Bay: Blue

Week 18 at New Orleans: White

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.