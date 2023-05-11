Panthers open season in Atlanta, host Saints on MNF in Week 2; sources confirm

No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young could make his home debut against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The full 2023 NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday night but some matchups have already been confirmed by league sources.

Carolina Panthers fans will have to wait a week before they see Bryce Young in action at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will open the year on the road before returning to Charlotte to play the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

The Panthers will pack their bags for the opening game, traveling down Interstate 85 to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. This will mark the first time the Panthers have opened the regular season against Atlanta since 2006.

This could be Bryce Young's regular season debut at Bank of America Stadium and will be the Panthers' first Monday Night Football game since playing New Orleans in 2018.

That won't be Carolina's only primetime game this season. The Panthers will visit Chicago in Week 10 for Thursday Night Football, pitting Carolina against the team it sent wide receiver D.J. Moore and numerous draft picks in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection.

The remainder of the Panthers' 2023 schedule will be announced on Thursday at 8 p.m. The team's opponents have been set since the 2022 season ended but fans will soon learn when each Panthers matchup will take place.

So far, here's the schedule we know:

The 2023 season marks the beginning of a new era in Panthers football with new head coach Frank Reich and Young at quarterback. Team owner David Tepper has spoken highly of Reich since hiring him, and the front office targeted Young as their favorite incoming rookie ahead of the draft process.

Young was introduced in Charlotte on April 28, where a sea of Panthers fans attended a pep rally at Bank of America Stadium.

General manager Scott Fitterer has added several weapons to Young's arsenal this offseason, including running back Miles Sander and wide receivers Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.

