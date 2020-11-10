Carolina Panthers beat Atlanta Falcons, marking third straight win

The win also breaks the Panthers' five-game losing streak against the Falcons.

ATLANTA — The Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta Sunday, breaking the Panthers' five-game losing streak against the Falcons. FINAL SCORE: 23-16.

Winning a third straight game, the Panthers now have a winning record for the season at 3-2.

"Very proud of our team, it was a hard-fought, tough victory," Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said after the game.

Rhule said he's proud of how many guys stepped up during the game.

"I thought it was a total win, that's what we're looking for — a team, a team, a team," Rhule said.

FINAL: #Panthers 23, #Falcons 16



🏈 Breaks a five-game losing streak to Atlanta

🏈 Three-straight wins

🏈 Tied for first place in the NFC South@wcnc #NFL pic.twitter.com/aDyql3T0xS — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 11, 2020

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta.

"It just shows that the noise on the outside doesn't matter, the only thing that matters is what we discuss in our locker room and our facility," Bridgewater said after the game.

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on embattled coach Dan Quinn.

The Panthers built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Mike Davis. Atlanta rallied, but Burris picked off a badly underthrown pass from Matt Ryan.

"I'm not just playing for myself I'm playing for the team," Davis said after the game. "And I know those guys out there, they're going to do their job."

HALFTIME: #Panthers 20, #Falcons 7



GOOD

Bridgewater: 20-27, 261 yards, 2 TD

Davis: 89 total yards, TD

Anderson/Moore/Samuel playing great

4 of 7 on third down

8 yards per play

O-Line shook off a rough start

Defensive pressure getting better



BAD

Donte Jackson/Brian Burns injured — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 11, 2020

During the game, the Panthers lost two starters on defense with end Brian Burns and cornerback Donte Jackson getting injured. Burns suffered a concussion late in the first half of Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

The team announced at halftime Burns would not return. Jackson was escorted to the locker room in the first quarter with a toe injury. He also was ruled out at halftime.

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury in the first quarter and also will not return. Atlanta cornerback Kendall Sheffield suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and was listed as questionable to return.