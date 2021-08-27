Carolina Panthers beat Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night in the preseason finale. Final score: 34-9.
It was a much-needed win going into the season: the Panthers lost their first two preseason games, falling 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 15, and 20-3 to the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21. The Steelers had won their previous two preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't play Friday but was still on the field ahead of the game getting reps in.
"He's going to take a lot of hits during the season," Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule previously said. "More than anyone out on the field. We'll save those hits for the season."
The Panthers are set to take on the New York Jets in Charlotte on Sunday, Sep. 12 at 1 p.m. in week one of the regular season.