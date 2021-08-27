Carolina Panthers beat Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason finale

It was a much-needed win going into the season after the Panthers lost their first two preseason games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night in the preseason finale. Final score: 34-9.

It was a much-needed win going into the season: the Panthers lost their first two preseason games, falling 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 15, and 20-3 to the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21. The Steelers had won their previous two preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

PANTHERS WIN! | The Carolina Panthers beat Pittsburgh Steelers 34-9 in the preseason finale pic.twitter.com/HLs3qvwa16 — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 28, 2021

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't play Friday but was still on the field ahead of the game getting reps in.

"He's going to take a lot of hits during the season," Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule previously said. "More than anyone out on the field. We'll save those hits for the season."