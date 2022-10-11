Panthers to debut black helmets tonight vs Falcons

The Carolina Panthers will wear black helmets for the first time in team history Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Finally, after months of anticipation, the Carolina Panthers will wear black helmets for the first time in franchise history against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

The Panthers unveiled the special all-black uniforms in July. Black helmets have been talked about by Panthers fans for years. On Thursday night, they become reality.

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season will get off to a soggy start, as Tropical Storm Nicole moves into the Carolinas Thursday evening. WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said there will be periods of heavy rain with gusty winds during the game.

Defensive back Jeremy Chinn, who was designated to return from injured reserve, said the new black helmets will "set the tone" for the team when they were announced. Defensive end Brian Burns, who the Panthers reportedly turned down multiple first-round picks for at the trade deadline, took that energy a step further.

"Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they're wearing," Brian Burns told Panthers.com. "Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side."

The Panthers (2-7), are hosting the first-place Falcons just two weeks after a thrilling overtime matchup in Atlanta. DJ Moore caught a game-tying touchdown with just seconds to go, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to a missed extra point and overtime. The Falcons won 37-34 after Carolina missed a field goal in the extra period.

