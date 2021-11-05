Panthers, Charlotte FC hosting Tree Lighting Festival

The free, ticketed event will feature a family-friendly street festival.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Football Club and the Carolina Panthers are teaming up for a Tree Lighting Festival on Tuesday outside of Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC players and well-known Panthers will process before the tree is lit at 7 p.m. near the corner of Mint and Graham streets.

Family-friendly activities like caricature artists, Santa Claus meet-and-greets, a photo booth and balloon artists will be staples in the street festival, a new addition this year. Sir Purr, the PurrCussion Drumline, the TopCats Cheerleaders and the Black & Blue Crew will also march.

The event, which starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., is free, but people must reserve tickets online.

No alcohol will be served.

As with all NFL events, attendees must carry clear bags smaller than 12" by 6" by 12". Bags will be subject to inspection upon entry.

Parking is limited in the Uptown area, but Lot 3 on West Morehead Street will be open on a first-come, first-served basis.

