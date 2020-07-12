Panthers to add multiple players to COVID-19/reserve list

The Carolina Panthers will return from the bye week shorthanded after the team announced multiple players will be put on the NFL COVID-19/reserve list.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that multiple players will be added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list following the team's bye week, and the team facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday as a precaution.

The Panthers have not said how many players will be added to the reserve list or identified any players at this time. Teams are not allowed to disclose if a player tested positive for COVID-19 or whether they are quarantining due to being exposed to someone who tested positive. The players going on the reserve list will be made public after the Panthers organization submits the transaction to the NFL office.

Last week, the Panthers placed defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the COVID-19/reserve list. Carolina is scheduled to host the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 13 at Bank of America Stadium.

WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein said the team continued testing for COVID-19 during the bye week. It's unclear if head coach Matt Rhule will have any media availability Monday.

