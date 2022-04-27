David Tepper to hold news conference Wednesday

David Tepper will hold his first news conference since terminating the agreement with the city of Rock Hill for the Panthers' new training facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will speak to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he terminated the team's agreement with the city of Rock Hill for the partially built training facility off Interstate 77 earlier this month.

Tepper will hold a virtual news conference at noon, according to Tepper Sports and Entertainment. It was announced on April 20 that Tepper's real estate company was terminating the agreement surrounding the York County training facility.

In a statement, GT Real Estate Holdings explained the decision, saying the city failed to issue the bonds necessary to provide funding for the project. The statement said in part, "we are prepared to sit down with the city and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead."

The news conference with Tepper comes just one day before the NFL Draft begins. On Tuesday, general manager Scott Fitterer said the team informed Sam Darnold they plan to add another quarterback soon.

It's unclear if the Panthers, who hold the No. 6 pick, will take a quarterback with that draft slot or trade back in the draft.

“I think there is a talent level on a couple of them this year that can help us, whether that is at six or moving around,” Fitterer said. “If we had to pick one at six I would feel comfortable with one of them, or actually a couple of them, at six.”

The team could also trade for a veteran quarterback to compete with Darnold for the starting role, but Fitterer said that would most likely be a post-draft move.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.