Taylor Moton, Panthers reach multi-year contract extension

The 26-year-old has started every game the last 3 seasons and was only called for one penalty in 2020.
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced a multi-year contract extension with tackle Taylor Moton, giving new quarterback Sam Darnold some stability on the offensive line. 

Terms of Moton's extension weren't announced by the Panthers. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the deal is $72 million over four years, including $43 million guaranteed. The deadline for the Panthers to sign Moton to a multi-year contract was 4 p.m. Thursday, otherwise he'd have played the 2021-22 season on a one-year franchise tender for $13.7 million. 

According to Panthers.com, the 26-year-old has started every game the last three seasons, played every offensive snap last season and was only called for one penalty. Moton has spent time playing both left and right tackle. The Panthers drafted Moton with the 64th overall pick in 2017 out of Western Michigan. 

